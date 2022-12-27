Letter: Ukraine's Defense

Why aren’t our “friends” and “the only democracy in the Middle East” helping our friends in Ukraine preserve their democracy. On more than one occasion, President Zelenskiy has asked for the Iron Dome, but has been rebuffed. At first, he was told that the Iron Dome was not effective against Russian cruise missiles, but cruise missiles are not the only threat to Ukraine’s citizens and infrastructure. Today, Russia is also using Iranian made drones to wreak destruction in Ukraine. Recent news articles have touted the effectiveness of the Iron Dome against weaponized drones, and yet this highly effective defensive shield is withheld from the Ukrainian people. As Ukrainians die, our “only friends in the Middle East” look away. Are they concerned that such assistance to Ukraine might anger their Russian partners in Syria? Does the United States need to reimburse its “friend” for helping defend democracy in Ukraine?