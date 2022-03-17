 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine's Zelenskyy says its a pity Biden and West's support came after war started
On 3/3, Ukraine's Zelenskyy said it was a "pity" that Biden and the west's support came after the war started and that the world came late with their policies. Russian troops and tanks on Ukraine's borders began last April. It was not until January 22 that Biden sent the first arms shipment to Ukraine. It takes time to train people in how to use them. On February 24, Putin invaded Ukraine. It was only afterwards that Biden and NATO enacted economic sanctions on Russia. That was too late. Even Biden said it would take a month for sanctions to fully be felt. Ukraine may not last that long. Biden and NATO blundered months ago by not having implemented graduated economic sanctions and given Putin a deadline to pull back from Ukraine's border. But they feared it might provoke him and escalate the situation. Duh! Biden has enriched Putin's coffers to fund this war by importing oil from Russia, while implementing a defacto war on U.S. oil/gas production.

Alan Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

