Letter: Ukrainian War articles

Thank you for your coverage of the barbaric war in Ukraine. However, how can the western world keep on watching for more than 4 months the absolute destruction of whole towns, hospitals, schools, theaters of sovereign country? Are these housing enemies? No, these are Ukrainian mothers, Ukrainian children. What is clear is that Putin is trying to eradicate the whole Ukrainian nation by destroying everything so that no trace of anything Ukrainian remains. Russian imperial history is just repeating itself. From 1720 to 1895, Peter the Great, Catherine II and Czars Alexander II and III tried to subjugate the Ukrainian nation by forbidding the publication of anything in the Ukrainian language. Then Stalin tried to eradicate the Ukrainian Nation by creating an Artificial Famine. And now, Putin, following Russian imperialism, is hoping to complete what his predecessors have not been able to achieve.