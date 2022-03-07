Letter: Ukrainian
There have been a lot of conversation lately about Social Security and socialistic ideals.
Re: the Feb. 11 article "Controversial development approved."
Re: the Feb. 13 letter "Rosemont Mine is health threat."
The United States, and the world, is in a perilous state as Russia wages war on Ukraine. President Biden, acting in concert with our allies, i…
The socialist democrats want to force socialism on Americans. The socialist Russians want to force socialism on the Ukrainians. The socialist …
I'm seeing Senator Mark Kelly's media ads lately. Here's an open plea for help. DO NOT RUN for re-election Senator Kelly. You've done enough d…
The price of gas: the Russian war in Ukraine; the murder of innocent civilians; the destruction of communities, and environmental destruction.
War in Ukraine. What can we do? Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels can have two important benefits. It can protect our nation from hostil…
I just read a letter to the editor complaining about the Arizona education system being ranked last in the nation for its educational product.…
Common Sense died recently, surrounded by his loving family, his three adopted sons, No Sense, Nonsense and Innocence.
