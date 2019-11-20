It has often been observed that what binds the diverse people of the United States together are our shared values. The ultimate, unifying value of the American experiment is support and defense of the constitution. The president, members of congress, officers and enlisted members of the armed forces, and new citizens all take an oath to support and defend the constitution. By extension, all citizens of the United States are bound to support and defend the constitution. When a president places personal interests (asking a foreign government to investigate his main political rival) above his constitutional oath (by withholding military aid from our ally thereby jeopardizing our national security) he must be held accountable. No one is above the law and the founders wisely included impeachment, conviction, and removal from office as a remedy against conduct that violates a president's oath of office. The founders gave us "A republic, if we can keep it." This is our time to be faithful to the founders and the constitution they gave us.
Robert Phelps Jones
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.