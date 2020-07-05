Letter: Ultimate sacrifice - wear a mask

During my life time (89 years) I have seen young men and women too often called upon to protect this country by going off to war and risking their lives. The society around them is so proud and sings their praises for their sacrifice, as well they should.
I cannot understand now, however, that to ask the country at large to don a simple mask in a valid attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 is considered TOO MUCH TO ASK. The sacrifices asked of our public is to avoid crowded bars and beaches, avoid close contact in groups, wash their hands AND WEAR A MASK IN PUBLIC. I am sure my father would have preferred to make that type of sacrifice when he went to war in 1941.
I just watched Pence on TV urging the Texans to wear a mask in order to, hopefully, slow the spread of the virus. Does he now understand the numbers?
Sue Rux
East side
