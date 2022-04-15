Letter: (Un)Biased News Sources

In light of recent pieces on the Opinion pages (Matthew Yglesias, April 7, and Dan Watson, April 12) regarding how watching a different cable news network can change one's thinking, and how there are no unbiased news sources any more, I'd like to offer the following:

Ad Fontes Media is a company whose mission (according to their website) is "to make news consumers smarter and news media better.” To this end they rate news sources for reliability and bias, and publish a "Media Bias Chart" that shows where various sources (Fox, CNN, etc.) lie on both a bias axis and a reliability axis.

I urge everyone to take a look at the current chart to see where their favorite source lies. You can search the online interactive chart for sources that aren't automatically displayed.

Dave Peterson

Midtown

