 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: (Un)Biased News Sources

  • Comments

In light of recent pieces on the Opinion pages (Matthew Yglesias, April 7, and Dan Watson, April 12) regarding how watching a different cable news network can change one's thinking, and how there are no unbiased news sources any more, I'd like to offer the following:

Ad Fontes Media is a company whose mission (according to their website) is "to make news consumers smarter and news media better.” To this end they rate news sources for reliability and bias, and publish a "Media Bias Chart" that shows where various sources (Fox, CNN, etc.) lie on both a bias axis and a reliability axis.

I urge everyone to take a look at the current chart to see where their favorite source lies. You can search the online interactive chart for sources that aren't automatically displayed.

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: The Braun Doctrine

Recently Senator Mike Braun D-IN, stated that the states should be allowed to legislate whether interracial marriages are legal or not. During…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News