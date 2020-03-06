Letter: Unabashed capitalist says Bernie has it right

The writer touts the US military, Medicare and Social Security as shining examples of how well socialism works. Only problem, these aren't socialistic prototypes. The beneficiaries paid directly for Medicare and SS. In fact, how much SS you receive depends on the amount you (or spouse) put into the system. Socialism works a bit different. Basically, you put some item into a pot and then draw out a bunch of items as needed. Some don't put anything in the pot and still withdraw. That's why it goes bust. It is an insult to our military members to infer they are part of such a process. Their deposit far exceeds any withdrawal. They overpay for the housing, food, clothing and medical care with their own income taxes, 24/7 availability, extended family absences and yes, sometimes their eye sight, limbs, mental health and even their life. Let's compare apples to apples.
Tom Hansen
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.