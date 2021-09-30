 Skip to main content
Letter: Unacceptable behavior
Every day brings news of another person exhibiting antisocial behavior, often violently. It is time we stop accepting this sort of conduct. The next time someone attacks a nurse, a schoolteacher, or an election official, they should be ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. In Arizona a person presenting a danger to others can be subjected to a court-ordered 72 hour evaluation. Physically accosting another person, threatening to take a hostage with zip ties, or acting irrationally and uncontrollably in a public meeting represent a clear danger to others. It may only be a matter of time until gunfire again shatters civil life in Tucson. Get these people help before that happens.

Jim Walworth

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

