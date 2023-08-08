With age supposedly comes wisdom and understanding, however at age 95 many aspects of our political landscape appear to me difficult to rationalize. Examples: How can a veteran support a Vietnam era draft dodger who described those who served as losers? How can any woman support a serial sexual predator who has always regarded women as prey? How can any person of color support a known racist? How can a person of faith support a morally bankrupt charlatan for whom religious tenets are an alien concept? How can any law enforcement officer support someone who believes himself above the law? How can a lover of freedom and democracy support a would-be dictator who in office would weaponize government against detractors, pardon all January 6th insurrectionists, gut NATO and abandon Ukraine to Putin’s barbarity? No mind was ever changed by a letter to the editor, but hopefully such questions may prove food for thought for some.