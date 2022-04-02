Letter: Unbeliveable

Ginni Thomas wants to protect the nation from the "liberal hoards". If it wasn't for the work that the "liberal hoards" did 50 years ago she would not be able to legally marry her husband.
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
