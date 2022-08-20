 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Uncaring GOP Leaders

  • Comments

U.S. News and World Report provided a Best States ranking of U.S. states based on how well states were performing for their citizens. The lowest ten states, ranked from 41st to 50th, are Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alaska, Alabama, West Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Why do the U.S. Republican senators and house members from these states consistently vote against legislation that would provide child care for children under the age of six, universal preschool for all three and four year olds, child tax credits, funds to reduce Affordable Care Act Premiums, and expanded care for elderly and disabled people?

Why haven’t the Republican leaders in Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina expanded medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to tens of thousands of their citizens?

The only hope is to vote these uncaring people out of office in November, 2022.

People are also reading…

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cult

Excessive or misplaced admiration of a person. The definition of a cult. How many MAGA people fit this. I've liked some politicians but never …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News