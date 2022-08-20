Letter: Uncaring GOP Leaders

U.S. News and World Report provided a Best States ranking of U.S. states based on how well states were performing for their citizens. The lowest ten states, ranked from 41st to 50th, are Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alaska, Alabama, West Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Why do the U.S. Republican senators and house members from these states consistently vote against legislation that would provide child care for children under the age of six, universal preschool for all three and four year olds, child tax credits, funds to reduce Affordable Care Act Premiums, and expanded care for elderly and disabled people?

Why haven’t the Republican leaders in Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina expanded medicaid under the Affordable Care Act to tens of thousands of their citizens?

The only hope is to vote these uncaring people out of office in November, 2022.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side