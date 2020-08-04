Letter: Uncertain Future

Because of the presidents erratic amoral nature the results of the November election could threaten the fabric of our nation. Should Trump win having again a minority of votes there's a probability of continuing more violent demonstrations with proportionally more violent responses. With the massive pool of weapons publicly available a full out civil street war could ensue.
If Trump loses, even by a land slide, he is presently laying the groundwork to claim massive voter fraud and refuse to accept the results. His followers already parade around in cammo dress with automatic weapons so it's easy to imagine real street carnage.
Fortunately a bipartisan group including retired military officers have been meeting to study the scenarios and propose solutions. My hope is that these cooler heads will prevent our country from being immersed in violence and in civil warfare.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!