Letter: Uncertanty of Government suppoort of U.S.industry
Letter: Uncertanty of Government suppoort of U.S.industry

With regard to Ford Motor's announcement, that they no longer plan to invest in an Ohio automobile manufacturing, and instead shifting that investment to Mexico. The left is saying that Ford is not honoring it's commitment, but how about the commitment of the Government to support industry, through tax incentives and import regulations?

How can industry plan for, and invest large sums of money in the future when, with an Executive Order, and the stroke of the pen, The whole economy can be reversed overnight?

William Johnson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

