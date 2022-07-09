 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Uncomfortable words

  • Comments

Texas produces textbooks for much of the country. They propose not using the word “slavery” because it may cause discomfort. Dare I mention the discomfort of actual slaves? What’s next? Slavery = lifetime job security. Slavery = On the job training or bring your kids to work day, every day, picking cotton. Room and board included. Fashion accessories = chains and whips. Family environment or just a lot of mixed race children. Welcome to Disneyland where a Black man runs around singing Zippity do da, zippity yae, my oh my what a wonderful day……

Judith Sacheck

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

