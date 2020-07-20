Letter: Unconventional conventions
Letter: Unconventional conventions

As a former President of local chapter of an international music organization in Denver, our officers would host "Un-tea's" to raise money. Members would donate money that they would use for travel, food, clothes, hair so the organization would net full profit for scholarships, etc.

What if both parties would announce that proceeds from their cancelled conventions should be donated to communities, small businesses and food banks in the state in which the convention was to be held. Wouldn’t that be a statement! The virtual convention could be a fundraiser and help the people the specific political represents. So far only one convention has been cancelled. We would need full participation.

It would reflect what another President recommended:

“Ask not what your country can do for you,

Ask what YOU can do for your country.”

There needs to be more self-less contribution for society to change.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

