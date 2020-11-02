Letter: Uncounted votes?

I read an email on my local electronic news forum, ”Nextdoor Digest,” recently. A member complained that he can't vote by mail because, as he is voting for Trump, his vote won't be counted.
It brought home to me the culture of lies and denial that has flourished since Trump became president. Deniers fear they might not win even through such tactics as making it hard for some people to vote locally; starving the USPS of needed funds, equipment, and staff; or threatening violence on election day.
If our antiquated electoral system - Orwellian in its concept that “some pigs are more equal than other pigs” - does not ensure victory for Trump, his supporters have a way out. If he doesn’t win, it’s because the bags of mail containing votes for him were not counted, although all those for Biden were.
The absurdity of that position speaks for itself.
Miriam Burt
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
