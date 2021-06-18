 Skip to main content
Letter: Under Biden, America is back to being Europe’s patsy
After WWII, European nations formed the NATO alliance to protect again Soviet and now Russian aggression. Each nation pledged a certain percentage of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to fund their respective militaries. For decades, most have never met those pledged expenditures. Instead, they knew good ole patsy America would protect their rears no matter what. We have had thousands of American troops stationed throughout Europe since WWII. Meanwhile, prosperous European nations have spent lavishly on social welfare government freebies for their populations. Past Presidents including Bush and Obama mouthed NATO’s need to spend more on defense, but that was all. Then Trump arrived on the scene. He made NATO defense expenditures a priority to stop their free ride. Under his term, NATO nations vastly increased their defense budgets. And, Trump negotiated a tariff trade deal with Europe to end their unfair high tariffs on American imports. Now here comes grandpa Biden and the Europeans are ecstatic, America once again their patsy!

Doug Lawrence

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

