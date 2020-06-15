Letter: Underlying police racial discrimination
View Comments

Letter: Underlying police racial discrimination

The civil rights laws of the 1960s made all forms of racial discrimination a federal crime and if anyone had predicted, even in the 1990s, that we would have a black, two-term President in a decade or two they would have been laughed at. These are only two of the reasons that an impartial person would have to conclude that discrimination has declined greatly since the 1950s. In 2018 there were 15,498 homicides-42 per day- in the U.S. In recent years there's been about 1100 police killings per year-about 3 per day. There have been numerous studies concerning police discrimination. When all factors are considered some studies indicate underlying police discrimination-others do not. It's a very complex and contentious issue, to say the very least, and I believe you just can't be creditable with respect to it by focusing on this one horrible killing-George Floyd- and not looking at least at a representative sample of the other 1099 killings.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News