Letter: Undermining election credibility
Letter: Undermining election credibility

It has become a political strategy to challenge election results across the country especially when the challenger does not like the results.

It seems these efforts to question the results of elections are not to challenge those past elections but to sow seeds of doubt in the general voting public that the process of voting and counting votes is not legitimate.

Time after time, the audits confirm the certified results and yet competent election officials are threatened emotionally and physically by unhinged protesters. As citizens it is our unequivocal duty to stand up to this manipulation and bullying by those who think the way to silence people is to disenfranchise them.

Nothing is more important for our democracy than guaranteeing a clear, convenient and safe path for every citizen to cast their vote.

Sue Garcia

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

