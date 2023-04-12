Was watching TV and saw a Progressive Insurance commercial and watched the commercial push the concept of undermining the parents using a "TV" dad. The TV dad told the kids that the mother was wrong and gave the kids a dog after the mother said 'No'. So the question is simple, how low are companies willing to go to push their products? They are no longer selling the advantages of their offerings, they are simply telling the consumers that a fictional opinion should carry weight. Parents must bear the weight of their decisions and they don't need to have those decisions questioned by children simply because a make believe ex-TV character that is recognized tells the kids that the parent is wrong. Want to insure your kids listen?