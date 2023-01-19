Letter: Understaffed Pharmacies

The article in the Star about under staffed national pharmacies was interesting but my experience tells me it's not the pharmacy itself that is the problem. Patronizing the chain pharmacy near my home (oh how I wish I had a local pharmacy instead), I see the people in the actual pharmacy doing a great job, and yes, over worked. The rest of the store is the problem. On a recent visit I was on a long line, watching the lone cashier under a great deal of strain as I saw 3 other employees not asking us if they could help us, not offering to help the poor lone cashier, but stocking shelves and taking inventory. When it was my turn to check out I asked the cashier where the store manager was. She pointed to one of the people stocking the candy shelf and told me he was the manager. He saw the long line but just kept loading candy on the shelf without a care. THAT'S THE PROBLEM!