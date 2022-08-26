 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Understand - Republicans have no platform or ideas

Primaries are over. Now is the time to discuss the issues. What do these disoriented Republican “clones” pretend to believe about your concerns? In 2020, the Radical Party refused to come up with a platform. They said they’d use 2016’s. For 2022, Radicals again refuse to have a platform. If they’d did, then people might hold them to it. Today’s Republicans have not talked about any issues. Their big drive is “NO.”

Whatever Democratic candidates campaign for, Radicals say - “It will create higher inflation;” “Dems want to tax the “hard-working middle-class family” more, not the 2,750 billkionaires (our donors, BTW); “The 2020 election was replete with fraud;” “We want to protect voting, Dems are out to destroy democracy.”

“We support police (except the FBI, DoJ, Capitol Police, etc.);” “Get rid of the FBI;” “We know what’s right for the country, so no compromising;” and, more non-answers.

Listen to and read what Democrats are proposing to make your lives better.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

