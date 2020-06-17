Letter: Understanding differences helps decide position

Re: the June 14 article "How I became 'pro-lives' instead of only 'pro-life'."
Thanks to Carol Dolaghan and the Daily Star for an insightful piece on the Pro Life/Pro Choice issue. For a long time I have been aware both sides have a strong moral position I have struggled with my personal position. And I have been troubled by the narrow focus of the Pro Life position. The concept of the differences between Pro Fetus, Pro Life, and Pro Lives is illuminating.
Bill Krauss
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
