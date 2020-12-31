Letter: Understanding President Trump Narcissism:

Most Americans by now probably understand that Trump is a full-blown Narcissist. But in Octobers Psychology Today his Narcissism is fully explained as Narcissistic Injury. Many people believe it relates to the trauma experienced by the victims of narcissists. Instead, it is what the narcissist experiences when they lose or are abandoned or criticized. Trump's latest injury is he is unable to accept his election loss. With the election loss, he has experienced vulnerability and loss of self-esteem causing him a feeling of being humiliated, and often with a defiant counterattack. This type of injury takes a long time to get over. Trump will want to get back at the person he perceived harmed him and seek revenge. Most people move on from a loss but not Trump, he will strike back hard and never forget. It will always be your fault because they are never accountable. As long as you agree with the narcissist, do things their way, have great adoration for them, you will be fine.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.