In op-ed articles the percentage of Republicans or Democrats that believe in a certain idea or action are often quoted to support a point the writer is trying to make. There is some validity to this as long as readers are reminded that, according to Gallup, more Americans consider themselves Independents than in either of the two major parties. When 80% of Republicans support an idea that really is only about 23% of voters. And the same can be said of the Democrats. So any use of data that does not include the entire electorate is not reflective of an overall belief in the United States. That is why both parties have a vested interest in attracting Independent votes.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
