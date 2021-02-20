 Skip to main content
Letter: Understanding the Language of Trump
Letter: Understanding the Language of Trump

Across the country state Republican parties are joining Arizona in censuring anyone who courageously opposes former president Trump.

Though the Party of Trump bears no resemblance to the Party of Lincoln, it uses the same language—words’ meanings have changed as radically as it has. Freedom means questions aren’t allowed; pro-life means profit over pandemic; family values means separating refugee children from their parents; protecting the rule of law means letting Trump flout the law; protecting elections means suppressing opponents’ votes; personal responsibility means blaming everyone else.

Trump and his enablers are merely following the demagogue’s path strewn with lies that confuse, resentments that fracture, and fear that restricts so we forget that compassion trumps fear, what we have in common is greater than our differences, and that we have the freedom to turn off misinformation and leave a party that has abandoned its principles.

Ron Nason

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

