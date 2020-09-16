 Skip to main content
Letter: Understanding Trump
Letter: Understanding Trump

In trying to understand why Trump thinks of fallen veterans as losers, the answer came to me. Trump thinks everything is a contest. Everything. And with contests there are winners and losers. Trump won in 2016, he is a winner. Everyone who supports him are on his team and therefore winners. Anyone who doesn't support him, is by definition a loser because Trump won. And since everything is a contest, in every battle there are winners and losers. And like the gladiators, losers die. So those who died -- in his mind -- are losers. In the bigger picture, the military is for losers. Success -- in his mind -- is the accumulation of wealth. Therefore, he is a winner. Those in the military can't accumulate wealth and therefore are losers. In Trump's mind, he is a winner because he AVOIDED the draft. He "beat" the system. Those that were drafted were losers. It is a sad commentary on life, a sad commentary on character, a sad commentary for a President.

Dennis Widman

Northeast side

