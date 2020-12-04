Letter: Understanding Trumpers

For years I have been trying to understand Trumpers. How can anybody with even a grade school education want Donald Trump for President? The best explanation I have heard was from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo while being interviewed by Howard Stern. He said" these people don't want to govern themselves, they want a king."
Robert McNeil
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
