Letter: Undisciplined Americans at mercy of COVID-19

Sadly, we Americans have proven ourselves to be an undisciplined people whose most distinguishing characteristic is an incessant need for immediate material gratification. Like children, we cannot abide any significant restriction of our “freedom” to go wherever we want to and do whatever we wish. Our extremely materialistic economic system, shown to be so weak and fragile that it cannot withstand even 90 days of its shutdown, has been complicit with us by encouraging our compulsion to buy and spend to the point that the average American has less than $1000 saved for emergencies. If our economic system was built to withstand a pause of 6-12 months without massive government financial intervention, and if we had the moral strength as a people to remain isolated from each other for the same period of time, we would have already prevailed over the silent and invisible enemy plaguing us today.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
