Letter: Undocumented Immigrants and Meeting in the Middle
Letter: Undocumented Immigrants and Meeting in the Middle

The authors of "dispelling myths...', have ignored a major concern with "undocumented immigrants": they did not enter or simply are not here legally. They ignored a very long line of people who are attempting to legally enter this country. They apparently chose to ignore this major impediment to their status. What message does this send to others about respecting the laws of this country?

And, to Mr. Steven Brown, who does not consider a fetus a human child, I ask why a person who kills a pregnant woman and her fetus can be charged with two murders?

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

