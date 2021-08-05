Letter: Unemployment

I am one of thousands that gov. Ducey has made the decision to discontinue the $300 week that was being funded by the federal government not the state of Arizona. Saying that it is delaying us getting back to work and that if you just hand money out we will never get back to work. So that being said my credit cards are overdue and each day I am going deeper into debt not because I don't work because the whole time I was on unemployment I worked 3 and sometimes for 4 different gig apps each day to try and make ends meet but when 70% of your income goes to gas and maintenance each day it is difficult to make a living period. That $300 each week went into my gas tank for the 250-300miles I drove each day in Tucson, AZ. Leaving what I made to pay for food, shelter, and living expenses. Now it is a matter of days before I am homeless.
Randy Poole
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.