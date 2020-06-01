Letter: Unemployment

In the news every day is the country's unemployment rate. The country may be responsible for adding to it. Let’s take Arizona.
The huge amount of unemployment pay one can get in Arizona is $240 a week. The Feds said they will pay the unemployed $600 a week for four months. A little addition $240 + $600 is $840. Divided by 40 hrs is $21 dollars. Think about it. How many people in Arizona make $21 an hour? We just voted to pay $12 an hour and all the business people are complaining about that.
When I worked, I heard some employees were refusing pay raises because if they made more money they would lose their benefits.
If I made $12 dollars an hour and it was going to $21 dollars an hour I would be begging to be put on the unemployment list, wouldn’t you?
My guess is most of this will fix itself at the end of August. Unless some one changes his mind.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
