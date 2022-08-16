Letter: Unfair Criticism of the NRA

The NRA argues that guns don’t kill people. People kill people. I agree.

Gangs, drug dealers, carjackers, religious fanatics, parade-watcher hunters, school kid hunters, grocery shopper/employee hunters, ex-spouse/ex-girlfriend hunters, music fest hunters, and people mentally unfit to own firearms - sadly, they kill people with guns on their own. The NRA doesn't deserve blame, or a tarnished reputation.

One could only imagine the horror if these criminals had hammers, instead of guns. Glad I could clear that up.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley