Letter: Unfair criticism

The Star seems to publish so many letters describing Trump and Republican COVID-19 Policies as abject failures. This is inaccurate &and unfair. For example; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick eloquently summed up the Republican position vis-a-vis the ravages of the CoOVID-19 virus on the U.S. population when he suggested that senior citizens should "chance their survival" in exchange for shielding their children and grandchildren from economic discomfort, reminding them,"there are more important things than living." Policy success! Estimates are: nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for 43% of the 130,000 COVID-19 deaths so far.
Another policy triumph for Trump and the republicans? Not withstanding any copywrite fees owed to George W Bush, the "leave no billionaire behind" strategy is working spectacularly. Hand crafted fiscal bail out of Wall Street's giants with train loads of taxpayer money, plus the Federal Reserve's 4 trillion dollar back stop for their risky loans has the stock market soaring!
Gary Susko
Midtown
