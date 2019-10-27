Poor Donald, he's being so unfairly treated by those "scumbag Democrats" who insist on holding impeachment hearings behind closed doors without any Republicans being allowed to see the hearings transcripts. It makes no difference to his sycophantic followers that there are in fact 47 Republicans on the various committees who, like Democrats, can ask questions those who testify under oath and, like Democrats, have access to transcripts. Fourteen of those same committee Republicans participated in the storming of the hearings! It makes no difference to the President's followers that he appears to have committed several crimes. Crimes, if committed by another political party, would cause them to howl to high heaven. See, it's the process for Republicans, not the facts.
On the other hand, Donald's lawyers claim that as a sitting President he is immune for prosecution, even if it's shooting someone on 5th Avenue! It's good to be king.
bob tarpchinoff
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.