Letter: Unfair Reporting on the Presidential Debate

I was frustrated to see your front page article today,(Wednesday, September 30) reporting on the debacle that passed for a debate on Tuesday evening.
What a headline you wrote! Trump and Biden "... interrupt each other throughout." Really? And the rest of the article only perpetuated that false impression.
Trump was rude, disrespectful, constantly interrupting, ranting, unhinged and hardly allowing Biden to get in a word. This narrative of false equivalency that both sides are to blame and both candidates are equally at fault is just not true. It's why so many Americans have bought into the false logic that there is little difference between the parties and there's no use in voting. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Trump is an out of control toddler and should be called out for his tantrums. Your coverage was inaccurate and did a disservice to all of us.
Tom Buchanan
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
