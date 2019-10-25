I know, and you know that Donald Trump is unfit for office. His associates know. His former chief of staff called him an "idiot" and "unhinged", his former chief strategist says he was like an "11-year-old child", his former defense secretary said his level of the understanding is that of a "fifth- or sixth-grader", and his former national security adviser said he is a "dope" with the "intelligence of a kindergartner". Everyone who reads a newspaper, accesses the internet, watches TV or listens to the radio knows Donald Trump is unfit for office. More importantly, Sen. Martha McSally knows Donald Trump is unfit. What are you going to do about it, Sen. Martha McSally?
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
