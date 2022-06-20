 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unforgivable

3.4 million more American children are now living in poverty than in December, 2021. This is a result of President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation being defeated in the Senate by the votes of fifty Republican senators and Democrat Senators Manchin of W. Virginia and Senator Sinema of Arizona. In West Virginia, 23% of children live in poverty and in Arizona 14% live in poverty.

In addition, over 4 million American children lack health coverage. In West Virginia over 13,000 children lack health coverage and in Arizona over 160,000.

The United States is one of the wealthiest nations and, among the developed nations, the only one lacking universal heath coverage. Our billionaires pay an average of 8.1% Federal Income

Tax each year and profit making corporations manage to pay “0” Federal Income Tax.

Despite our great wealth millions of our children receive inadequate medical care, educational services, housing, and nutrition. Unforgivable!

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

