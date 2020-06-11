Letter: Unfortunately, he is the government, now

Article 25 was written exactly for the purpose of relieving the situation where we now find ourselves. We have a president who has never read the Constitution and far-right extremist advisors and “friends” from nefarious places to tell him what to do.
He has ignored professionals with much more experience than he: scientists; health and medical experts; military advisors and top generals; educators; and, even his own children. Look at his wife’s dour face. Even when ordered to smile, she does not.
Illegal orders are given and rescinded within hours, blaming the Democrats and Obama. His speeches are pure gibberish and all about his victories and Obama and Hillary’s “attack on American Freedom.”
He creates a major dilemma, - a diversion -gets news coverage to veer away from, and ignore, his inept handling of The Pandemic, Economy, Unemployment, and his own caused Race Riots dividing America.
Sane people would know what he is doing. Followers experiencing great difficulties, like himself, blame the government. Unfortunately, he is the government.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
