Letter: Unified in our care for our democracy

Fellow citizens of all political parties, let us protect our democracy by demanding from Pres. Trump and our elected officials that they ensure a fair election.
Voting by mail does NOT corrupt this sacred process! It simply makes it more safe and accessible, especially in the midst of a world-wide pandemic.
I have lived here in Tucson for more than 30 years. Arizona has had the wonderful option of voting by mail for many years, and we all know it has worked well. There have NOT been legitimate complaints of election fraud by Republicans or Democrats here.
If Trump is willing to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on a border wall to protect our democracy, surely we can dedicate the money and personnel to ensure ongoing fair elections in our great country. This includes sending--not shortchanging--the resources where they are needed (to the U.S. Postal Service and to State governments) to ensure the integrity that we all want in our elections, which INCLUDES voting by mail.
Wayne Satten, clinical psychologist
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!