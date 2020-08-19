You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unified in our care for our democracy
View Comments

Letter: Unified in our care for our democracy

Fellow citizens of all political parties, let us protect our democracy by demanding from Pres. Trump and our elected officials that they ensure a fair election.

Voting by mail does NOT corrupt this sacred process! It simply makes it more safe and accessible, especially in the midst of a world-wide pandemic.

I have lived here in Tucson for more than 30 years. Arizona has had the wonderful option of voting by mail for many years, and we all know it has worked well. There have NOT been legitimate complaints of election fraud by Republicans or Democrats here.

If Trump is willing to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on a border wall to protect our democracy, surely we can dedicate the money and personnel to ensure ongoing fair elections in our great country. This includes sending--not shortchanging--the resources where they are needed (to the U.S. Postal Service and to State governments) to ensure the integrity that we all want in our elections, which INCLUDES voting by mail.

Wayne Satten, clinical psychologist

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News