Letter: Unimpeachable witness

When police and protestors clash, in many cases there are no witnesses to the wrong being done on both sides. With the advent of the police camera worn by law enforcement and the cell phones that are available to the public, what actually occurred should now be a matter of record - serving to either condemn or exonerate individuals accused of a crime or injustice. For the past eleven days, this has truly brought many guilty parties to justice and public notice. As police officers have the ultimate responsibility for public safety and also being as human and probe to mistakes as the rest of us, an unimpeachable witness would truly protect the innocent and bring the guilty to justice. Please make police vest cams mandatory when on duty, as I feel it will protect both parties.

Richard Rebl

East side

