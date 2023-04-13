Dueling judges over an “abortion” drug issue is interesting, but I hear nothing of increasing the funding for the border patrol. When something is banned, it becomes more valuable and attracts profit seekers (see Prohibition). Unless you are the Tin Man still looking for OZ or had a poor education, you know this. I expect the drug cartels are planning on making a mifepristone replacement (maybe with additions) so even more drugs will come into the country; hence the need for increased border folks. I think even the Tin Man saw that every choice carries unintended consequences. Are you ready to pay for your choice, or do you want others to foot the bill?