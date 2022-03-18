Letter: Unite Nations - Action on Ukraine

In regard to Ukraine, the United Nations should be doing what it was originally set up to do. Stop an aggressor. The UN Security Council voted for an emergency special session of the General Assembly, with Russia voting no and China, India and the UAE abstaining. The General Assembly then passed a resolution signed by 141 of its 193 members reprimanding Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. Russia, North Korea, Belarus, Eritrea and Syria voted against it. China and India both abstained. Russia should be removed from the Security Council and should never be allowed to be one of the revolving President of the Security Council. Next, the UN should call for and lead a naval blockade of the Dardanelles Strait to keep Russia from supplying any materials, etc. to the coast of Ukraine on the Black Sea. The entire world should cease all trade with Russia and impose a full financial shutdown with Russia. Any countries violating this should also be sanctioned.
Donald Arritola
SaddleBrooke
