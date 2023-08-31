Tucson.com reported that Mr. Peter Williams, chair of Tucson’s San Carlos Neighborhood Association, successfully removed legally the unconstitutional racist discriminatory language in their neighborhood code, thus leading the way for all neighborhoods in America facing similar offenses. Alas, not all Americana are like Mr. Williams and his neighbors! For example: Florida’s SB 264 bans, in the name of “national security”, many Chinese immigrants, including scientists, professors, students, and employees, from buying a home in large parts of Florida. Remember the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act that lasted till 1943 and the Japanese internment camps in 1942-1945?