Tucson.com reported that Mr. Peter Williams, chair of Tucson’s San Carlos Neighborhood Association, successfully removed legally the unconstitutional racist discriminatory language in their neighborhood code, thus leading the way for all neighborhoods in America facing similar offenses. Alas, not all Americana are like Mr. Williams and his neighbors! For example: Florida’s SB 264 bans, in the name of “national security”, many Chinese immigrants, including scientists, professors, students, and employees, from buying a home in large parts of Florida. Remember the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act that lasted till 1943 and the Japanese internment camps in 1942-1945?
America is a unique piece of fabric woven with a diversity of ability, culture, gender, race, and religion, by the shared belief in democracy, equality, and liberty for all – E Pluribus Unum! Be vigilant to safeguard our fragile unity against all forces, internal and external, trying to tear us apart. Elect officials who work to unite us!
People are also reading…
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.