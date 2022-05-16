Letter: United Nations Treaty on Prohibation of Nuclear Weapons

The United Nations in 2017 proposed a treaty to limit, with the hope of eventually eliminating,

nuclear weapons. This treaty called not only for current nuclear weapons not used but eliminate research and development of new weapons

This treaty became effective January 23,2021 to the cheers of global activists.

The only problem is that none of the countries currently have nuclear weapons are part of the 86 countries that signed the treaty.

It seems to me that this is another case of the he that has not does not want the he that has to have.

Jealousy?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

