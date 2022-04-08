 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: United Nations

One of the most important goals of the UN is to promote and insure peace and security among it's member nations. This responsibility falls on the Security Council. The Security Council is made up of five permanent and 10 non-permanent member nations. Of the five permanent nations, and yes you guessed it, this includes Russia.

So here is my question. Based on what the world is witnessing in Ukraine, how can Russia hold a permanent seat on the council. They should be expelled/banned from the UN immediately and permanently.

David Hart

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

