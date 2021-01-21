 Skip to main content
Letter: United States feels broken, how do we fix it?
My country is broken and I'm not sure how to fix it. We hope the leadership makes decisions to help citizens of the United States but I think their personal agendas are getting in the way. We all know their working for the corporations that contribute millions to keep them in office. They can not relate to the people suffering from issues brought on by the Covid 19 Virus. The ship is sinking and the politicians are bailing with a tea spoon. Makes me think of trying to fix a car with parts from China, your never sure if it's going to fix the problem or for how long so all you can do is hope. So today the only thing the American people can do is hope. Were trying to fix the country using people we no longer have confidence in but their all we have and are hands are tied.

Thomas Fletcher

Southwest side

