Letter: United States Postal Service

I, like most people, value the United States Postal Service. Virtually everyday of the week USPS workers risk getting sick. Like many health care workers, many USPS workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
It is distressing hearing our President rail against the USPS at this critical time and insist that he will not support the USPS unless they do as he demands. Forgive my paranoia, but I can't help linking the President's continuous campaign against the USPS with his absurd and false attacks on mail-in-ballots. As an aside, he voted by mail, we should be able to also.
Yesterday, I was delighted to discover how easy it was to show my support for the United States Postal Service by going to the USPS website and ordering 200 Earth Day Forever stamps.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
