Letter: United States Senate Fails in Their Duty
Letter: United States Senate Fails in Their Duty

The recent vote of the United State Senate to acquit former President Donald Trump reminds me of a editorial my Great Grandfather Benjamin Trueblood wrote in the journal, Advocate of Peace when the United States Senate in 1897 refused to ratify the Olney-Pauncefote Arbitration Treaty of 1897. He wrote "the Arbitration Treaty was rejected by the Senate on the 5th of May, and the Nation thereby self humiliated and disgraced before the world. But it is useless to rail about what cannot for the time being be changed. One is justified, however, in following the example of Michael the Archangel in his dispute with the devil about the body of Moses, and in saying, "The Lord rebuke thee, O Senate."

Peter Steere

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

